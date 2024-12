HAPPY MONDAY. It’s the third day of counting the votes cast in the general election.

Well, there’s actually only a few constituencies set to resume counting today to fill the remaining seats: Cavan-Monaghan, Cork North Central (recount), Kildare North, Louth, Tipperary North.

We’ll be bringing you live updates on how those constituencies shake out.

This is also where it will really start to get interesting in terms of parties eyeing each other for potential coalition partners.

Of the seats filled at this stage, Fianna Fáil is leading with 43 TDs. Sinn Féin and Fine Gael follow with 36 each. 15 independent candidates have been elected so far. The Social Democrats have enjoyed a boost to numbers this election, with 11 TDs over the line. The Labour Party has won eight seats so far while Independent Ireland has won four. People Before Profit/Solidarity will have at least three TDs in the next Dáil and Aontú will have at least two. It’s been a challenging election for the Greens, with only one seat won, which was by party leader Roderic O’Gorman. The 100% Redress party and Workers and Unemployed Action party have each won one seat. If you were following along with the results over the weekend and you’re looking to catch up on what you missed while you were asleep, we have you covered. Here are all the late-night elections that have happened since around midnight in the early hours of this morning: Overnight elections The majority of the seats in the 34th Dáil have now been filled across the first two days of counting. Here’s a full list of all the TDs elected so far on Saturday and Sunday: TDs elected so far And here’s our Results Centre, where you can explore exactly how the votes were distributed in each count in every constituency: Full Results Centre

