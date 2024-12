FIANNA FÁIL TD and Junior Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat in Galway East in the ninth count.

Rabbitte has been a TD for the constituency since 2016, and has served as a Minister of State since 2020.

Independent TD Seán Canney was re-elected on the sixth count yesterday, and Rabbitte’s Fianna Fáil colleague, 25-year-old Albert Dolan, was elected on the eighth count earlier today.

Dolan topped the first count poll yesterday in the constituency in a shock result.

Advertisement

Two seats remain undecided in Galway East. Currently, Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara looks set to take a seat on 9,080 votes. Next is Declan Geraghty of Independent Ireland on 6,477 – and just 30 votes behind is Peter Roche of Fine Gael.

Rabbitte entered politics in 2014 when she was elected to Galway County Council. In 2016, she was elected as a TD and was then appointed to the Fianna Fáil front bench as Spokesperson for Children & Youth Affairs.

In 2019, she unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the European Parliament.

In 2020, Rabbitte was reelected and appointed Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Disabilities, a position she has held until the dissolution of the Dáil earlier this month.