EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GAZA: Israeli forces halted a Gaza-bound aid boat in the early hours of this morning, preventing the activists on board – including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg – from reaching the blockaded Palestinian territory

2. #LOS ANGELES: Members of the US National Guard fired tear gas at protesters in Los Angeles yesterday, hours after the troops arrived in the city on President Donald Trump’s orders

3. #CADAVER DOGS: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said the force may look into acquiring a full-time cadaver dog in future to avoid being reliant on other police forces when searching for bodies

4. #RENT PRESSURE ZONES: After months of a slow drip of information from the Government, tonight is the night that a decision is expected to be made on how Ireland’s rental system will be overhauled

5. #HEANEY: A book dealer who claimed he bought two missing and “extraordinarily rare” Seamus Heaney first editions worth €2,000 at a bric-a-brac stall has walked free from court