1. #WAR IN UKRAINE: Donald Trump has warned Russia that he will impose “very severe” tariffs against Moscow’s remaining trade partners if it doesn’t resolve its war in Ukraine within 50 days.

2. #COURTS: A woman has been convicted of facilitating the rape of her daughter by her brother – the child’s uncle – over 20 years ago.

3. #WEST BELFAST: A suspected arson attack on a west Belfast GAA club over the weekend is under investigation.

4. #TUAM: A full-scale excavation of a site at a former mother and baby in Co Galway has gotten underway, aimed at identifying the remains of infants who died at the institution between 1925 and 1961.

5. #AND IT WAS ALL YELLOW: Ben Healy has written his name into the Irish cycling history books with a magnificent ride to move into the overall race lead at the Tour de France and take the fabled yellow jersey.