EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRADE DEAL European leaders have reacted to a trade deal agreed between the US and EU with little enthusiasm today, with French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou saying Ursula von der Leyen’s “submission” marked “a dark day”.

2. #COCAINE Women are one of the fastest growing groups seeking treatment for cocaine addiction, according to a report from the addiction treatment clinic, the Rutland Centre.

3. #LISTERIA The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has recalled seven different spinach and mixed leaves products due to the detection of listeria monocytogenes.

The seven products are produced by McCormack Family Farms.

4. #CEASEFIRE Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire in a significant breakthrough to resolve deadly border clashes, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced.

5. #PALESTINE The Israeli military has continued what it called a “tactical pause” of operations in three parts of Gaza for “humanitarian purposes”. Despite the move, safety on the ground is far from guaranteed for Palestinians.