The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VEEP: US Vice President Mike Pence is arriving soon into Shannon Airport with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar describing him as “a real friend of Ireland”.

2. #BEEF PRICES: A commission on beef pricing could provide a solution to the stalemate between farmers and the meat industry, the Irish Farmers’ Association has said.

3. #THE STREETS: Dublin City Council has voted to pedestrianise a section of Lower Liffey Street in the city centre.

4. #HOMELESSNESS: There are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the sixth month in a row, according to the latest figures.

5. #CORK: More than 100 cars are still to be removed from a multi-storey car park following a huge fire in Douglas Shopping Centre in Cork city on Saturday.