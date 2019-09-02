This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Monday 2 Sep 2019, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,143 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4792683
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VEEP: US Vice President Mike Pence is arriving soon into Shannon Airport with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar describing him as “a real friend of Ireland”.

2. #BEEF PRICES: A commission on beef pricing could provide a solution to the stalemate between farmers and the meat industry, the Irish Farmers’ Association has said.

3. #THE STREETS: Dublin City Council has voted to pedestrianise a section of Lower Liffey Street in the city centre.

4. #HOMELESSNESS: There are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the sixth month in a row, according to the latest figures.

5. #CORK: More than 100 cars are still to be removed from a multi-storey car park following a huge fire in Douglas Shopping Centre in Cork city on Saturday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie