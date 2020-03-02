The 5 at 5: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/chalermphon_tiam

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: A school in Dublin today began its two week closing period after it was confirmed a pupil was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

2. #ANTRIM: A young child has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries in an incident at a house in Larne, Co Antrim, sources have said.

3. #DEBT: The High Court has approved personal insolvency arrangements allowing Frank McNamara and his wife Theresa Lowe write off almost €3m of their debts.

4. #REFUGEES: Thousands of migrants and refugees have massed at Turkey’s western frontier, trying to enter Greece by land and sea.

5. #BREXIT: The first round of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the European Union began today, with the two sides well apart on a final agreement.