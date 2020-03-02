This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 2 Mar 2020, 4:55 PM
13 minutes ago 712 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5029952

shutterstock_1311793310 Source: Shutterstock/chalermphon_tiam

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: A school in Dublin today began its two week closing period after it was confirmed a pupil was diagnosed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. 

2. #ANTRIM: A young child has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries in an incident at a house in Larne, Co Antrim, sources have said.

3. #DEBT: The High Court has approved personal insolvency arrangements allowing Frank McNamara and his wife Theresa Lowe write off almost €3m of their debts.

4. #REFUGEES: Thousands of migrants and refugees have massed at Turkey’s western frontier, trying to enter Greece by land and sea.

5. #BREXIT: The first round of post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the European Union began today, with the two sides well apart on a final agreement. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie