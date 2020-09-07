The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said a certain amount of “sabre-rattling” is to be expected as Brexit trade negotiations are ongoing.
2. #LEAVING CERT: The Leaving Cert results were published this morning. Here’s how students and schools responded to the news.
3. #RECESSION: Ireland is now officially in recession after the country’s economy shrank by 6.1% between April and June.
4. #SHOOTING: A Year 11 pupil has been involved in a shooting on the way to school in Suffolk, England.
5. #NAVALNY: The German hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said he has been taken out of an induced coma and is responsive.
