Dublin: 13°C Monday 7 September 2020
Liveblog

IT’S LEAVING CERT results day for some 60,000 students around the country and we’ll be bringing you live reaction as pupils receive their grades from 9am. 

This year’s calculated grades system was announced in May after nearly three months of speculation amid uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus on the State exams.

Giving an overview of the results today, the Department said they are higher than they would be in any normal year – but that the final results are lower than the ones which would have emerged if teacher estimates had been left unchanged. 

Before students receive their grades, a few nuggets to help explain this year’s process:

Back to the Education Minister now. 

Norma Foley has said that the algorithm for this year’s calculated grades will be published after 9am today. 

The Minister also says there will be an opportunity for Leaving Cert students to have their calculated grades looked at a second time.

It’s normally a day of well wishes from politicians….and today looks no different despite this being a results day like no other. 

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris says the class of 2020 has “shown resilience that would put many of us to shame”. 

Good morning and welcome to Leaving Cert result day 2020. Cónal Thomas here keeping you up to date with the latest throughout the morning. 

Minister for Education Norma Foley speaking on Morning Ireland in the last few minutes said she has “every confidence” that students will be happy when CAO points are released on Friday. 

Foley says the predicted grades system used this year was “blind to gender” and insists the location of a school wasn’t used in profiling either.

 

