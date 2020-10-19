The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID: Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to finalise plans on introducing new, stricter restrictions amid a worsening situation with Covid-19 in the country.
2. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for the entire country, for various times.
3. #MURDER: Gardaí investigating the murder of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard have said that “a small nugget” could open up the 25-year mystery surrounding her disappearance.
4. #RACISM: A family who fled their house in Dundalk in Co Louth last month after a series of incidents they believe were racially motivated have been unable to find new accommodation.
5. #BREXIT: Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier spoke today in an effort to revive trade talks, even as the British side hardens its rhetoric with discussions still ongoing.
