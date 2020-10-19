#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 October 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Oct 2020, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Dasha Petrenko
Image: Shutterstock/Dasha Petrenko

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID: Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to finalise plans on introducing new, stricter restrictions amid a worsening situation with Covid-19 in the country.

2. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for the entire country, for various times. 

3. #MURDER: Gardaí investigating the murder of Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard have said that “a small nugget” could open up the 25-year mystery surrounding her disappearance

4. #RACISM: A family who fled their house in Dundalk in Co Louth last month after a series of incidents they believe were racially motivated have been unable to find new accommodation.

5. #BREXIT: Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier spoke today in an effort to revive trade talks, even as the British side hardens its rhetoric with discussions still ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

