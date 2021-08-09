The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CLIMATE: The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was higher in 2019 than any other time in at least two million years, according to a landmark climate report.
2. #ARREST: Gardaí are investigating after a man was arrested inside the offices of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) in Dublin earlier today.
3. #SANDYMOUNT: Dublin City Council is to appeal the High Court’s decision to reject its planned two-lane cycleway for the Strand Road in Sandymount.
4. #HARRINGTON: Dublin City Council will give more information tomorrow on plans for the homecoming for Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington.
5. #CONTROVERSY: Eamon Ryan has said he regrets the controversy caused by events attended by himself and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in recent weeks.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS