#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 9 Aug 2021, 4:45 PM
8 minutes ago 157 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5518897
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CLIMATE: The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was higher in 2019 than any other time in at least two million years, according to a landmark climate report.

2. #ARREST: Gardaí are investigating after a man was arrested inside the offices of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) in Dublin earlier today.

3. #SANDYMOUNT: Dublin City Council is to appeal the High Court’s decision to reject its planned two-lane cycleway for the Strand Road in Sandymount.

4. #HARRINGTON: Dublin City Council will give more information tomorrow on plans for the homecoming for Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington. 

5. #CONTROVERSY: Eamon Ryan has said he regrets the controversy caused by events attended by himself and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in recent weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie