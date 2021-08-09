The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CLIMATE: The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was higher in 2019 than any other time in at least two million years, according to a landmark climate report.

2. #ARREST: Gardaí are investigating after a man was arrested inside the offices of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) in Dublin earlier today.

3. #SANDYMOUNT: Dublin City Council is to appeal the High Court’s decision to reject its planned two-lane cycleway for the Strand Road in Sandymount.

4. #HARRINGTON: Dublin City Council will give more information tomorrow on plans for the homecoming for Olympic gold medal winner Kellie Harrington.

5. #CONTROVERSY: Eamon Ryan has said he regrets the controversy caused by events attended by himself and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in recent weeks.