The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KERRY: Gardaí have launched an investigation into the death of a woman in Lixnaw, Co Kerry.

2. #INDOOR DINING: Pubs and restaurants across the country are reopening their indoors today. Here’s what you need to know if you’re going for a meal or a drink.

3. #SPECIAL CRIMINAL COURT: The trial of Jim Mansfield Jnr, who is accused of setting up a longtime employee to be taken prisoner by a gang, resumed at the Special Criminal Court today after being adjourned for over seven months.

4. #UK: More thunderstorms are on the way in Britain after it was battered with almost a month’s worth of rain in a day.

5. #RIP: Home And Away actor Dieter Brummer has died aged 45. Brummer was best known for his stint as Shane Parrish in Home and Away. He was found dead in his Sydney home on Saturday.

