1. #ICC The prosecutor at the International Criminal Court has sought arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, as well for three Hamas leaders.

2. #IRAN The Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been declared dead after his helicopter crashed in the west of the country. Five days of mourning have been declared.

3. #STORMY WEATHER Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange thunderstorm warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. The warning will be in place from 3pm today until 9pm this evening.

4. #RAMMED A garda was hospitalised after being struck by a car while responding to a callout to an incident in a Castleknock apartment complex last night.

5. #PHONES Unpublished research presented to government and gardaí concluded Irish drivers estimate the risk of being caught using the phone at the wheel at “close to zero”.