The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS Public health officials confirmed 4,764 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon as hospitals introduce a requirement for visitors to show proof of vaccination or immunity from Monday.

2. #STORM ARWEN Wind warnings have been issued for nine counties ahead of a storm that is set to bring strong winds to Ireland tomorrow.

3. #MURDER Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was disovered in Balbriggan yesterday.

4. #VACCINES The European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine against Covid-19 for 5 to 11-year-olds.

5. #HE’S BACK Tickets for five Garth Brooks concerts went on sale this morning for Croke Park after two initial dates were rapidly purchased.