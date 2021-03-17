#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 17 March 2021
The 5 at 5: St Patrick's Day

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 5:00 PM
On closer inspection the background in this stock image appears to be clover rather than shamrock. Please forgive us.
Image: Shutterstock/Jeanie333
Image: Shutterstock/Jeanie333

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #ARRESTS Sixteen people have been arrested after a number of anti-lockdown events were held in Dublin. By far the largest – attended by several hundred people – was held in Herbert Park on the southside. Smaller protests took place in the city centre and at RTÉ. 

2. #VIRTUAL CHATS Taoseach Micheál Martin kicked off his day of virtual meetings with senior US politicians with a chat with Nancy Pelosi. He’ll be connecting with Joe Biden shortly. 

3. #TARGET REACHED 617,050 vaccine doses had been administered in the Republic of Ireland up to Sunday, with 9.5% of the population now having received at least one dose. In total, 85,869 doses were administered over the course of the week, exceeding the target of 84,166 the HSE had set out. 

4. #ATLANTA Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia last night, with a 21-year-old man in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks.

5. #STUART LUBBOCK In the UK, police have arrested a 50-year-old man over the death of Stuart Lubbock, who died at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore 20 years ago.

Daragh Brophy

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

