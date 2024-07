EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASSASSINATION FALLOUT: The US Secret Service director has resigned following criticism over the agency’s handling of the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

2. #IMMIGRATION: Sinn Féin has launched a new policy document for immigration, with leader Mary Lou McDonald telling reporters that ‘better off” areas should house asylum seekers rather than the most deprived communities.

3. #KYLE HAYES: The four-time All-Star Limerick hurler has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving.

4. #SEAN ROONEY: The family of Pte Sean Rooney has blasted a “noxious narrative” around his death in Lebanon and sought a UN report for his inquest.

5. #KAMALANOMENON: Our reporter Lauren Boland takes on the task of explaining precisely why Kamala Harris is having a brat summer, and what indeed that actually means.