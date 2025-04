EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRADE WAR: The European Union has suspended countermeasures against tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump.

2. #BUT WHY: Why did Trump blink first and make his U-turn one week after the Liberation Day declaration?

3. #GOVERNMENT: The Taoiseach has pushed back on claims made by Independent TD Barry Heneghan and his adviser, former TD Finian McGrath, about a deal secured as part of government formation talks.

4. #LISA SMITH: The former Irish soldier led a “totally anonymous” life while living in Syria and there was no “smoking gun” that she did anything for the so-called Islamic State terror group, her lawyer told a Dublin court as she appeals against her conviction for being a member of the unlawful organisation.

5. #MISINFO Irish journalist Doniue O’Sullivan will examine the rise of violent extremism in the US in a new documentary set to air this weekend – but for which the Kerry man has already received threats over.