EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PALESTINE: Israel’s Defence Minister has highlighted Ireland, along with Spain and Norway, as countries that should take in Palestinians from Gaza due to their criticism of the war in the devastated territory.

2. #STORM ÉOWYN: Politicians have blasted the suggestion ESB customers will face higher costs because of storm Éowyn.

3. #TYRONE AMBUSH: The use of force by SAS soldiers who shot dead four IRA men was “not justified”, a judge has ruled, while also rejecting the soldiers’ claims that the IRA opened fire before the shooting.

4. #GHOST BUSES: Buses being cancelled or not showing up as scheduled are causing people in Dublin to be late for work or school, politicians have warned.

5. #RADIO GAGA: RTÉ 2FM’s drive time programme holds steady ahead of Doireann Garrihy taking the reins, with her old breakfast slot seeing a jump under its new presenters in the new radio listenership figures.