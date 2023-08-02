Advertisement

Wednesday 2 August 2023
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Here are five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1.1k
0
51 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #LEGNAKELLY The funeral details have been announced of the two teenage girls, Kiea Mc Cann (16) and Dlava Mohamed (17), who died in a fatal road crash in Monaghan on Monday

2. #DAA Fingal County Council has issued an enforcement order to the operators of Dublin Airport, DAA, to reduce the number of overnight flights to 65, between 11pm and 7am.

3. #WINDFALL GAINS The Department of Energy has estimated that a new, temporary tax on windfall gains in the energy sector will raise between €200-€450 million.

4. #SALESFORCE Tech giant Salesforce announced today that it is to cut up to 50 jobs in its Irish operations as part of its previous plans, announced in February, that the cloud computing company planned to cut 200 jobs in Ireland.

5. #HIQA Child protection and welfare services in Louth and Meath have been deemed “non compliant” by the national health watchdog in a report published today, which found major capacity issues.

