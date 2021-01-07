The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CAPITOL HILL: The US special envoy to the North is just one of many big names who have resigned from their position in the wake of the Trump mob attack on Capitol Hill.
2. #BANNED: Facebook and Instagram have blocked Trump’s accounts “indefinitely”.
3. #BOOZE BAN: The Government is considering banning the sale of alcohol after a certain time of day.
4. #ROLLOUT: The HSE announced that 15,314 people have so far received the Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland.
5. #WARNING: Temperatures could get to as low as -4 tonight, Met Éireann warned.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS