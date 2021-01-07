The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #CAPITOL HILL: The US special envoy to the North is just one of many big names who have resigned from their position in the wake of the Trump mob attack on Capitol Hill.

2. #BANNED: Facebook and Instagram have blocked Trump’s accounts “indefinitely”.

3. #BOOZE BAN: The Government is considering banning the sale of alcohol after a certain time of day.

4. #ROLLOUT: The HSE announced that 15,314 people have so far received the Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland.

5. #WARNING: Temperatures could get to as low as -4 tonight, Met Éireann warned.