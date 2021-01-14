The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UPTAKE: The HSE confirmed that 77,303 Covid-19 vaccine doses – 1.58% of the population – have been administered in Ireland as of yesterday.
2. #VACCINE: The Government said it expects the AstraZeneca vaccine to be approved by the European Medicines Agency on 29 January.
3. #WORSENING: There are 1,792 people with Covid-19 in hospital and 169 in ICU across the country.
4. #SCHOOLS: Classes for children with special needs are returning from next Thursday 21 January.
5. #RIP: Magician Siegfried Fischbacher, of famous duo Siegfried and Roy, died at the age of 81.
