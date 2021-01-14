1,838 Covid-19 patients in hospital as figure continues to surpass double previous peak

Latest hospital figures in Ireland. Source: Covid-19 Data Hub

THERE ARE NOW 1,838 people with Covid-19 in hospital and 176 in ICU across the country.

149 people have been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 128 people have been discharged during this time.

The hospitalisation figure last night doubled the previous pandemic peak of 881 people in hospital in mid-April last year.

There are 176 people being treated in ICU, latest figures show. 25 people were admitted in a recent 24-hour period and 14 people discharged.

Yesterday, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) said the healthcare system is overloaded and is calling for “urgent government intervention”.

It called for the level of PPE in healthcare settings to be upgraded to FFP2 masks, which filter at least 94% of airborne particles.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said on Twitter last night that frontline clinical and nursing teams told him about the “increasing strain” they are under, but stressed that “nobody should feel guilty” about getting Covid-19.

Dr Alan Gaffney, vice president of the Intensive Care Society and consultant at Beaumont Hospital, said the issues experienced by ICU workers are different in this wave of the pandemic.

Issues from March with accessing equipment and PPE “aren’t the problems now”, he said on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“Staffing becomes our biggest problem,” he said, outlining that a number of ICU staff are out of work due to having Covid-19 or being a close contact of a confirmed case.

Anne O’Connor from the HSE said yesterday that more than 7,000 HSE staff are currently absent across hospitals, nursing homes, home support services and community services.

Around 4,000 of these staff are absent from acute hospitals.

The HSE said it is asking close contacts who are asymptomatic and who have had a negative test result to return to work due to pressure on the healthcare system.

The INMO is also calling for an end to this policy.

Gaffney said that “between waves there was a lot of work put in” to ensure nurses were trained to be redeployed into ICU if necessary during the pandemic.

He said nurses are “exhausted, but they’ve shown absolutely unbelievable”.

In terms of vaccines, the government plans to vaccinate almost four million people by the end of September.

700,000 people will be vaccinated by the end of March, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

This would include the priority groups such as those in long-term residential care, both staff and residents, frontline healthcare workers, and those aged over 70.