The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LEAVING CERT: Education Minister Norma Foley has said the government will look at introducing legislation to prevent parents canvassing teachers about student grades.
2. #COVID: There are 771 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland today, as numbers continue to fall.
3. #THE NORTH: Northern Ireland’s lockdown has been extended to April, but some primary school pupils will return to class on 8 March.
4. #ULSTER BANK: Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that the government will explore all options if NatWest Group decides to wind down Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland.
5. #TEXAS: Power cuts in Texas fell below one million this morning for the first time in four days, but many people remained without electricity or safe drinking water.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS