The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEAVING CERT: Education Minister Norma Foley has said the government will look at introducing legislation to prevent parents canvassing teachers about student grades.

2. #COVID: There are 771 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland today, as numbers continue to fall.

3. #THE NORTH: Northern Ireland’s lockdown has been extended to April, but some primary school pupils will return to class on 8 March.

4. #ULSTER BANK: Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that the government will explore all options if NatWest Group decides to wind down Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland.

5. #TEXAS: Power cuts in Texas fell below one million this morning for the first time in four days, but many people remained without electricity or safe drinking water.