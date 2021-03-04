The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINES: People who have conditions that put them at risk of severe Covid-19 disease and who are aged 16-69 will begin to receive their vaccines from next week.

2. #RIP: The funeral of two brothers who died in a family murder-suicide have taken place in Co Cork.

3. #PROTEST: A civil liberties campaign group is calling on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to introduce guidelines for protesting safely while Covid-19 restrictions are in place following violent scenes at an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin on Saturday.

4. #CONCERN: Loyalist paramilitaries have told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are withdrawing support for Northern Ireland’s historic peace agreement.

5. #DELAYS: Figures show a backlog of more than 30,000 patients waiting on hospital outpatient gynaecology appointments.