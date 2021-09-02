The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #HOUSING: The Government’s Housing For All strategy was unveiled today. It aims to deliver 300,000 houses by the end of 2030, with over 33,000 per year being built by 2024.
2. #WHATSAPP: The Irish Date Protection Commissioner (DPC) fined WhatsApp Ireland a record €225 million after a GDPR investigation into how it shares user data with other Facebook-owned social media platforms.
3. #MERRIONGATE: The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the controversy surrounding the release of text messages to and from Katherine Zappone is not overshadowing the Government’s work.
4. #STORM IDA: The remnants of Hurricane Ida have inundated large stretches of the north-eastern US, killing at least 14 people in flooding in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
5. #HERE WE GO AGAIN: Nearly four decades after disbanding, ABBA are set to announce a “sensational comeback” collaboration. Since parting ways in 1982 the band has steadfastly resisted all offers to work together as a foursome again.
