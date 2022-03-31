The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off the EU’s gas supplies unless countries pay in rubles via Russian banks starting tomorrow.

2. #BELFAST: A Belfast man has been remanded in custody over a security alert which halted a peace event addressed by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

3. #JAILED: A convicted Garda killer who forced another officer to jump out of the way of his speeding car to avoid being ‘crushed’ at a checkpoint has been jailed for almost five years.

4. #ELECTRICITY: The government is to consider using mandatory time-of-day-pricing for electricity in an attempt to address the cost-of-living crisis.

5. #WEATHER: The recent spell of relatively mild weather has come to a close with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures as low as -4 degrees tonight.