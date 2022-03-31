The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE: Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off the EU’s gas supplies unless countries pay in rubles via Russian banks starting tomorrow.
2. #BELFAST: A Belfast man has been remanded in custody over a security alert which halted a peace event addressed by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.
3. #JAILED: A convicted Garda killer who forced another officer to jump out of the way of his speeding car to avoid being ‘crushed’ at a checkpoint has been jailed for almost five years.
4. #ELECTRICITY: The government is to consider using mandatory time-of-day-pricing for electricity in an attempt to address the cost-of-living crisis.
5. #WEATHER: The recent spell of relatively mild weather has come to a close with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures as low as -4 degrees tonight.
