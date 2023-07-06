EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WIMBLEDON: A girl has died and a woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a car crashed into a girls’ prep school building in Wimbledon, south London.

2. #RTÉ PAY SCANDAL: RTÉ’S incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst has said that plans to reconstitute the RTÉ executive board will begin on Monday.

3. #DEFENCE FORCES: The Tánaiste has said he is “minded” to recommend a full public and transparent tribunal of enquiry into allegations of abuse in the Defence Forces.

4. #ZAPORIZHZHIA: Ukraine has said that “tension” around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “decreasing”, but local authorities say they are preparing for the “worst” as fears of sabotage mount.

5. #PAC: The Public Accounts Committee is to invite Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly to appear before it on Tuesday.