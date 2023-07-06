Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 6 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
441
0
21 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WIMBLEDON: A girl has died and a woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a car crashed into a girls’ prep school building in Wimbledon, south London.

2. #RTÉ PAY SCANDAL: RTÉ’S incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst has said that plans to reconstitute the RTÉ executive board will begin on Monday.

3. #DEFENCE FORCES: The Tánaiste has said he is “minded” to recommend a full public and transparent tribunal of enquiry into allegations of abuse in the Defence Forces.

4. #ZAPORIZHZHIA: Ukraine has said that “tension” around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “decreasing”, but local authorities say they are preparing for the “worst” as fears of sabotage mount.

5. #PAC: The Public Accounts Committee is to invite Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly to appear before it on Tuesday.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags