EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MORTGAGES: The European Central Bank has announced the first cut to interest rates since 2019, reducing its key deposit rate by a quarter of a percent from 4% to 3.75%.

2. #GAZA: At least 39 people have been killed after the Israeli military bombed a school in the Gaza Strip that was being run by UNRWA, claiming that it was targeting a “Hamas compound” inside the building.

3. #BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Close to 300 people have reported instances of being abused by lay staff members and clergy at Spiritan schools, with the vast majority having occurred at Blackrock College and Willow Park Junior School.

4. #ARREST: A man has been arrested for an alleged stalking offence following a complaint made by a female politician in the west of the country.

5. #LE2024: With one day until we go to the polls in the local and European elections, here’s a handy look at how the three largest parties at local government level have set out their stalls.