EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A serving Irish soldier who beat a woman unconscious in a random street attack, and boasted about it afterwards on social media, has walked free from a court after getting a fully suspended sentence.

Advertisement

2. #INVESTIGATION: Gardaí arrested three men in County Wicklow this morning as part of an investigation into alleged harassment of an elected official.

3. #PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE: A Dáil committee has heard that a director of Shannonside Foods was previously convicted of “cruelty to two horses” in 2012.

4. #GREEN PARTY: Nominations for the Green Party leadership contest opened at 9am this morning, with public declarations of support so far favouring Roderic O’Gorman.

5. #FATAL ASSAULT: An arrest has been made after a man in his 50s died in an overnight assault in Finglas.