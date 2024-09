EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PAGER EXPLOSIONS: The Hezbollah chief has said that his group will not fighting Israel until the war in Gaza ends, as the death toll from explosives placed in the group’s devices rises to 37 people.

2. #LEINSTER HOUSE: The €336,000 project to construct a bike shelter at Leinster House was hit by delays with concerns over the removal of car parking spaces for TDs and Senators as well as challenges over when work was allowed or not.

3. #PROTEST: Hundreds of anti-immigration protesters have assembled outside Leinster House following a gathering outside the GPO earlier.

4. #DÁIL: Opposition politicians have called for the Government to apologise to the victims of the 1979 Glen of Imaal Army range explosion, following an extensive investigation by The Journal Investigates.

5. #NEW REGULATIONS: All childminders will be required to register with Tusla by 2027 under new regulations published by the Department of Children today.