EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #TARIFFS US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 200% tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic products from European Union countries.

2. #NEGOTIATIONS Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed the US proposal for ceasefire in the war with Ukraine, but said there remain “serious questions” he needs to discuss with the United States, possibly directly with Trump.

3. #CHELTENHAM Rachael Blackmore produced an inspired finish aboard Air Of Entitlement as she secured her first win at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

4. #TAOISEACH TRIP Micheál Martin has said he hopes a planned meeting with leaders of Jewish organisations in the US tomorrow goes ahead after reports that a number of groups have pulled out.

5. #TWEED A Fine Gael senator has said the Irish government should seek legal protections for Donegal Tweed, similar to the protections granted to Harris Tweed in Scotland.