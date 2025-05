EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MURDER TRIAL: The jury in the trial of murder accused Richard Satchwell has gone home for the day and will resume its deliberations on Friday morning.

2. #SEAN MCGOVERN: It is anticipated that Sean McGovern, a key member of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, will appear in a Dublin court this evening after his extradition flight lands in Ireland.

3. #ISRAEL: Tánaiste Simon Harris has told the Dáil that the Israeli government is committing genocide in Gaza during a heated exchange with independent TD Catherine Connolly this afternoon.

4. #CATHAL CROWE: Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe has apologised “profusely” and corrected the Dáil record after he yesterday claimed that the British Army never bombed or shot civilians in Ireland.

5. #COURTS: A father of two accused of injuring a garda by knocking him down with a “high-powered” motorcycle in Dublin has been denied bail.