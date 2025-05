SEAN MCGOVERN, A key member of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, is being extradited to Ireland from the United Arab Emirates.

McGovern was arrested in Dubai in October last year. He was wanted for charges including murder and directing an organised crime group.

The Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft with gardaí on board which is bringing him back has left Dubai.

It is anticipated he will appear in a Dublin court tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

McGovern is the first person to be extradited to Ireland from the UAE.

However, it is not the first organised crime extradition from Dubai, with members of both the Taghi gang in Netherlands and the Commorah in Italy having been extradited previously.

A warrant had been issued for McGovern’s arrest in connection with the murder of Noel “Duck Egg” Kirwan in December 2016. It was seen as a revenge attack for the Regency murder because Kirwan was a friend of Gerry Hutch.

He was shot in the botched Hutch gang hit to kill Daniel Kinahan at the Regency Hotel in 2016, which was a catalyst for an escalation in the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

He was named in the Special Criminal Court by Detective Superintendent David Gallagher while giving evidence in the trial of Michael Crotty, who is accused of facilitating the murder of Noel Kirwan in 2016 by buying a mobile phone top-up for Sean McGovern.

He has also been identified in US sanctions documents against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.