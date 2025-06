EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #INDIA: The bodies of more than 200 people have been recovered from the crash site of the Air India plane that crashed to the ground shortly after take-off this morning

2. #BALLYMENA: Police in Northern Ireland have said that nine officers were injured and six people were arrested during a third consecutive night of disorder in Co Antrim last night

3. #MCCARRICK: A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Annie McCarrick

4. #RENT PRESSURE ZONES: The government’s plan to extend Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) across the entire country will be fast-tracked, with the law change expected to be in place within weeks

5. #WEINSTEIN: The judge in the Harvey Weinstein sex crimes retrial has declared a mistrial on one outstanding rape charge against the disgraced Hollywood producer