The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NURSING HOME: The Dáil has been told about a nursing home in the west of the country in which 90% of its 28 residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

2. #CONTACT TRACING: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said Ireland’s contact tracing system “didn’t collapse”, after the HSE revealed that it would need to ask patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 to contact trace their own close contacts.

3. #DEATH: An Garda investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman and the unexplained death of an infant boy.

4. #BREXIT: UK and EU Brexit negotiators will embark on an “intensified phase of talks” today after Brussels said both sides needed to compromise on trade issues.

5. #SUPREME COURT: The US Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats’ boycott of the session.