#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 4:46 PM
30 minutes ago 1,589 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5241594
Image: Shutterstock/Andrenko Tatiana
Image: Shutterstock/Andrenko Tatiana

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NURSING HOME: The Dáil has been told about a nursing home in the west of the country in which 90% of its 28 residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

2. #CONTACT TRACING: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said Ireland’s contact tracing system “didn’t collapse”, after the HSE revealed that it would need to ask patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 to contact trace their own close contacts.

3. #DEATH: An Garda investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman and the unexplained death of an infant boy.

4. #BREXIT: UK and EU Brexit negotiators will embark on an “intensified phase of talks” today after Brussels said both sides needed to compromise on trade issues.

5. #SUPREME COURT: The US Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats’ boycott of the session.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie