The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #US ELECTION: Here are the main points in the election right now as the US edges towards electing Joe Biden.

2. #LEAKS: Leo Varadkar has been accused of throwing the former head of National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) “under the bus”, by Sinn Féin.

3. #ON THE ATTACK: Sligo TD Marc MacSharry has called on Micheál Martin to “lead” the party, while defending the comments he made about the Fianna Fáil leader last night.

4. #CASH: Gardaí have seized €200k in cash following a search on the M4.

5. #GEORGE FLOYD: A judge in the US declined defence requests to move the trial of four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death, and also ruled that all four would be tried in a single proceeding.