The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CALCULATED GRADES: 17% of teacher-predicted grades have been reduced as part of the marking of results for this year’s Leaving Cert, the Government has confirmed.

2. #COVID-19: The Chair of NPHET’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Group has said that people will have to attend pubs in small numbers heading into winter, if and when they reopen

3. #TEST EXEMPTION: Irish MEPs have written to the Taoiseach to ask for an exemption from the 14-day quarantine if they receive a negative Covid-19 test.

4. #KENOSHA: US President Donald Trump has declined to condemn the killing of two people during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last week.

5. #WINTER IS COMING: Saidhbhín, Christoph and Phoebe are among the names selected by Met Éireann, the Met Office and the Dutch National Weather Service for the 2020/21 storm season.