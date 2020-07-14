The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Source: Shutterstock/Margarita Zhuravleva

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RYANAIR: Ryanair is to massively cut flights between Ireland and the UK for the months of August and September.

2. #BAIL: A man accused of carrying out a graffiti attack on a Luke Kelly statue has been ordered to stay away from sculptures of the legendary Dubliners singer.

3. #COWEN: Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that he has now seen the Garda file relating to the Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen’s drink driving offence and the allegation that he evaded a Garda checkpoint.

4. #MENTAL HEALTH: There could be a “slow-burn effect” on mental health from the impact of coronavirus restrictions, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

5. #PLAGUE: A 15-year-old boy has died from the bubonic plague in Mongolia.