The 5 at 5: Tuesday

1. #RYANAIR: Ryanair is to massively cut flights between Ireland and the UK for the months of August and September.
2. #BAIL: A man accused of carrying out a graffiti attack on a Luke Kelly statue has been ordered to stay away from sculptures of the legendary Dubliners singer.
3. #COWEN: Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that he has now seen the Garda file relating to the Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen’s drink driving offence and the allegation that he evaded a Garda checkpoint.
4. #MENTAL HEALTH: There could be a “slow-burn effect” on mental health from the impact of coronavirus restrictions, an Oireachtas committee has heard.
5. #PLAGUE: A 15-year-old boy has died from the bubonic plague in Mongolia.
