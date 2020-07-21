The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #GREEN LIST: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has raised questions about the publication of the ‘green list’of countries where people can travel without having to self-quarantine upon returning to Ireland.
2. #BURN OUT: A nurse who was hospitalised with Covid-19 has criticised low staffing levels in the health service and says she was “extremely burned out”.
3. #BIG JACK: The funeral service of former Ireland football manager Jack Charlton heard that he was a “proud Englishman, a proud northerner and a proud honorary Irishman”.
4. #RUSSIA REPORT: A long-awaited report into Russian interference in the UK has found that it would be “difficult – if not impossible” to assess whether Russia successfully influenced voters in the 2016 Brexit referendum.
5. #FLU SEASON: New research has suggested that Covid-19 may be more severe in colder months than warmer ones, and dry indoor air may encourage its spread.
