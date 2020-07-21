In Pictures: Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Source: PA Images

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have lined the streets of Ashington in England to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero and former Ireland manager Jack Charlton.

Leeds United legend Charlton, who managed Ireland from 1986 to 1996, died earlier this month aged 85.

Crowds paid tribute this morning in the Northumberland town ahead of his private funeral.

The World Cup winner died on July 10. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

The Wilson family wait for the funeral cortege. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

Flags decorated houses in the Northumberland town. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

People of all ages lined the streets in Charlton’s home town of Ashington. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

Charlton enjoyed success as Republic of Ireland manager, leading them to the World Cup quarter finals in 1990. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA