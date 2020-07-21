In Pictures: Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have lined the streets of Ashington in England to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero and former Ireland manager Jack Charlton.
Leeds United legend Charlton, who managed Ireland from 1986 to 1996, died earlier this month aged 85.
Crowds paid tribute this morning in the Northumberland town ahead of his private funeral.
