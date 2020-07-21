This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 July, 2020
In Pictures: Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Former Republic of Ireland manager Charlton died earlier this month aged 85.

By Press Association Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 12:34 PM
Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 12:34 PM
HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have lined the streets of Ashington in England to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero and former Ireland manager Jack Charlton.

Leeds United legend Charlton, who managed Ireland from 1986 to 1996, died earlier this month aged 85.

Crowds paid tribute this morning in the Northumberland town ahead of his private funeral. 

2.54674419 The World Cup winner died on July 10. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

2.54673869 The Wilson family wait for the funeral cortege. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

2.54673595 Flags decorated houses in the Northumberland town. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

2.54674390 People of all ages lined the streets in Charlton’s home town of Ashington. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

2.54673475 Charlton enjoyed success as Republic of Ireland manager, leading them to the World Cup quarter finals in 1990. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA

