The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Naas General Hospital has confirmed that a cluster of Covid-19 has broken out in a ward in the facility.

2. #COURTS: A 24-year-old man is set to face trial over the death of a mother-of-three during a hit-and-run incident in south Dublin in March.

3. #SCOTLAND: Scotland’s education minister has said around 130,000 exam results downgraded under the country’s ‘calculated grades’ system will be withdrawn and re-marked.

4. #WATER WATER EVERYWHERE: Increased demand for water on Achill Island as a result to people holidaying there has led to a ‘do not consume’ notice for the area.

5. #SAYS WHO: The World Health Organisation has said it would need to carry out a safety review before approving a Covid-19 vaccine which has supposedly been developed by Russia.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.