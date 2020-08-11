This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Putin claims Russia has developed the 'first' Covid-19 vaccine - and says his daughter has been given it

The World Health Organization has been urging Russia to follow established guidelines in developing a safe vaccine.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 10:27 AM
25 minutes ago 8,699 Views 27 Comments
Putin in an address this morning.
Image: Alexei Druzhinin/PA Images
Putin in an address this morning.
Image: Alexei Druzhinin/PA Images

RUSSIA HAS DEVELOPED the first vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin announced today.

“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered” in Russia, he said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.

“One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment,” Putin said.

Russia has been pushing hard to quickly develop a coronavirus vaccine and said earlier this month it hoped to launch mass production within weeks and turn out “several million” doses per month by next year.

The World Health Organization last week urged Russia to follow established guidelines and go “through all the stages” necessary to develop a safe vaccine.

The pandemic has seen an unprecedented mobilisation of funding and research to rush through a vaccine that can protect billions of people worldwide.

© – AFP 2020 

