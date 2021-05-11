#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 11 May 2021, 4:50 PM
32 minutes ago 1,028 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5434420
Image: Shutterstock/BushAlex
Image: Shutterstock/BushAlex

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLYMURPHY MASSACRE: An inquest into the shooting dead of ten people in west Belfast almost 50 years ago has found that the people killed were “entirely innocent”.

2. #ADOPTIONS: Proposed legislation to address right of access for adopted people to birth certs, early life and other information has been published by the Children’s Minister.

3. #HOLLES STREET: Protesters have gathered outside maternity hospitals calling for an end to Covid-19 restrictions preventing partners of pregnant women from attending scans and the early stages of childbirth.

4. #COVID CONTROVERSY: The Minister for Health has criticised a tweet sent by NPHET’s modelling expert Professor Philip Nolan comparing antigen tests to “snake oil”.

5. #RUSSIA: Nine people, most of them children, have been killed in a shooting at a high school in the south western Russian city of Kazan.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie