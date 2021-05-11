The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BALLYMURPHY MASSACRE: An inquest into the shooting dead of ten people in west Belfast almost 50 years ago has found that the people killed were “entirely innocent”.
2. #ADOPTIONS: Proposed legislation to address right of access for adopted people to birth certs, early life and other information has been published by the Children’s Minister.
3. #HOLLES STREET: Protesters have gathered outside maternity hospitals calling for an end to Covid-19 restrictions preventing partners of pregnant women from attending scans and the early stages of childbirth.
4. #COVID CONTROVERSY: The Minister for Health has criticised a tweet sent by NPHET’s modelling expert Professor Philip Nolan comparing antigen tests to “snake oil”.
5. #RUSSIA: Nine people, most of them children, have been killed in a shooting at a high school in the south western Russian city of Kazan.
