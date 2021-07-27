#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 5:10 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TO THE CHAPEL: The number of people allowed to attend weddings will increase from 50 to 100 on 5 August.

2. #VACCINES: The Cabinet also today approved plans for children aged 12 to 15 to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine with parental consent from next month. 

3. #MURER TRIAL: The trial of Daniel Murtagh for the murder of his former girlfriend Nadine Lott today heard details of WhatsApp messages between the pair in the months before her death. 

4. #DARK HISTORY: Two test cases  involving Mother and Baby Home survivors seeking judicial reviews are set to be heard by the High Court later this year.

5. #OLYMPICS UPDATE: US gymnastics superstar Simon Biles said “mental health” concerns led to her withdrawal from the women’s team final at the Tokyo Olympics.

