The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #TO THE CHAPEL: The number of people allowed to attend weddings will increase from 50 to 100 on 5 August.
2. #VACCINES: The Cabinet also today approved plans for children aged 12 to 15 to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine with parental consent from next month.
3. #MURER TRIAL: The trial of Daniel Murtagh for the murder of his former girlfriend Nadine Lott today heard details of WhatsApp messages between the pair in the months before her death.
4. #DARK HISTORY: Two test cases involving Mother and Baby Home survivors seeking judicial reviews are set to be heard by the High Court later this year.
5. #OLYMPICS UPDATE: US gymnastics superstar Simon Biles said “mental health” concerns led to her withdrawal from the women’s team final at the Tokyo Olympics.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS