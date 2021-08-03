The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORK: A bus driver and a pedestrian died after a bus crashed in Monkstown, Co Cork this afternoon.

2. #VACCINE DEAL: Ireland finally completed a deal to secure 700,000 Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccines from Romania.

3. #TRAVEL: The United States upgraded its warning against travel to a number of countries, including Ireland, after assessing the destinations as having very high levels of Covid-19.

4. #BELARUS: A missing Belarusian dissident was found hanged in a park in Ukraine. Police opened a murder probe and supporters accused the Belarusian government of killing the activist.

5. #OLYMPICS: Kellie Harrington guaranteed another Olympic medal for Ireland by beating Algeria’s Imane Khelif on a unanimous decision to secure bronze.