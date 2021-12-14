The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOOSTER PROGRAMME: The HSE has asked vaccine centres to facilitate people to get their Covid-19 booster jab three months after receiving their second dose.

2. #GERRY ADAMS: Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin has said that an apology from former leader Gerry Adams over a controversial Christmas sketch “would be helpful”.

3. #BUDGET: €1.8 million in funding for mental health services has been allocated to replacing community healthcare organisation (CHO) fleets with low-emission vehicles.

4. #BELARUS: Belarusian opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against leader Alexander Lukashenko last year.

5. #ENERGY PRICES: Cabinet has approved plans for a one-off electricity credit of €100 per household to be paid to customers next year.