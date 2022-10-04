The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #ULSTER BANK: As it prepares to leave the Irish market, Ulster Bank is to extend the deadline for customers whose accounts are due to become non-operational this week by an extra month.
2. #HOUSING: Appeals to the Government to widen the concrete levy appear to have been dismissed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he told the Dáil this afternoon “it’s the industry or the taxpayer, make up your mind”.
3. #REVIEW: An Bord Pleanála is in need of “urgent reform”, according to the first phase of a review of the planning body by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR), released today.
4. #JOHN MURPHY: A retired Garda Superintendent caught holding cannabis resin worth nearly €260,000 has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
5. #WAR IN UKRAINE: The extent of Russia’s military losses is coming into full view as Ukrainian forces move their offensive deeper into Moscow-held territories.
