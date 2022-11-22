The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLYFERMOT: Two men have been held in custody until they lodge bail money after they were charged with violent disorder and assaults on two gardaí in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

2. #ENERGY CRISIS: Cabinet has approved a windfall tax on non-gas electricity generators that will cap their market revenues.

3. #PRIVATE MEMBERS MOTION: A Sinn Féin motion to declare a ‘housing emergency’ is set to be debated this evening in the Dáil.

4. #DYING WITH DIGNITY: Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has said that the special committee on voluntary assisted dying will be able to be established “as soon as humanly possible”.

5. #DSPCA: Ireland’s largest animal welfare charity has issued a call for additional volunteers amid a “concerning surge” in surrendered pet rabbits and other small animals.