The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #BALLYFERMOT: Two men have been held in custody until they lodge bail money after they were charged with violent disorder and assaults on two gardaí in Ballyfermot in Dublin.
2. #ENERGY CRISIS: Cabinet has approved a windfall tax on non-gas electricity generators that will cap their market revenues.
3. #PRIVATE MEMBERS MOTION: A Sinn Féin motion to declare a ‘housing emergency’ is set to be debated this evening in the Dáil.
4. #DYING WITH DIGNITY: Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has said that the special committee on voluntary assisted dying will be able to be established “as soon as humanly possible”.
5. #DSPCA: Ireland’s largest animal welfare charity has issued a call for additional volunteers amid a “concerning surge” in surrendered pet rabbits and other small animals.
