EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #SMOKING: Cabinet has approved a proposal for legislation that will increase the age of sale of tobacco from 18 to 21.

2. #MIGRATION: All Ukrainian refugees are to receive the same rate of payment regardless of when they arrived to Ireland, under new proposals set to be agreed by government today.

3. #GAZA: The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that more than 35,000 people have now been killed in the territory during more than seven months of Israel’s assault on the region.

4. #FRANCE: Gunmen have attacked a prison van at a motorway toll in northern France, killing at least two prison officers and freeing a convict who had been jailed last week.

5. #GEORGIA: Riot police have been deployed in Georgia to break up major protests after the country’s parliament adopted a controversial “foreign influence” law.