EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MIDDLE EAST: The Israeli military today said it has launched targeted raids against Hezbollah in southwest Lebanon.

2. #COURTS: Ex-Republic of Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes has been given a 15-months prison sentence over a seizure of almost €4,000 worth of cocaine and a high-speed car chase in Dublin.

3. #CHRISTIAN BRUECKNER: The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been found not guilty after he was accused of five sex crimes, including the rape a young Irish woman in Portugal.

4. #BEIRUT: A total of 26 Irish citizens and their dependents have been helped to leave Lebanon by the Government on specially arranged flights.

5. #BELFAST: PSNI officers have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 22-year-old woman was discovered in her Belfast home last week.